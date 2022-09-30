Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 4,989 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy makes up 4.0% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $22,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 68.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,058,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,562,000 after acquiring an additional 275,897 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 396,291 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.14. 50,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,894. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average is $71.67. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

