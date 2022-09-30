Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTV stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.18. The stock had a trading volume of 42,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,335. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.09. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.68 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

