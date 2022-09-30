Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $228.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $273.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an underweight rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $213.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

