Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Norwegian Cruise Line Put Options (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 71,576 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 41% compared to the typical daily volume of 50,925 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 13.9 %

NYSE NCLH traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. 1,627,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,305,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.40. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.