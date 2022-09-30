StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $11.79.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
