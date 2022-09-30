StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $198.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.97. Kamada has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98.
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
