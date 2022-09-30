StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $198.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.97. Kamada has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

About Kamada

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.