StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Radius Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Radius Health Stock Performance

RDUS opened at $10.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $480.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. Radius Health has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $23.00.

Insider Activity

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Radius Health will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 4,012 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,963,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,120,602.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radius Health by 507.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $90,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Further Reading

