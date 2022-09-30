StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

