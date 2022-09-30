StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance
RMCF opened at $6.08 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 0.98.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
