StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

RMCF opened at $6.08 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

