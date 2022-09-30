StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of TEDU opened at $6.05 on Monday. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of -0.71.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.87 million during the quarter.
About Tarena International
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
