StockNews.com Begins Coverage on USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USA Truck Stock Performance

USA Truck stock opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Truck

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 7.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 59.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

