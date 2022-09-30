StockNews.com Downgrades Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

GPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $149.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.63.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.