StockNews.com Downgrades RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNG. Mizuho decreased their target price on RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.38.

RingCentral Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $40.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $67.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,880,845.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in RingCentral by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after buying an additional 2,427,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after buying an additional 1,283,945 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,055,000 after buying an additional 1,182,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at $8,170,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

