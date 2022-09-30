StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BLPH stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.07.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
