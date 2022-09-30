StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

BLPH stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.07.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

