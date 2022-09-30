StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of CANF opened at $0.77 on Monday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.87.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile
