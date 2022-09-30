StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.33.

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $112.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWFL. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,745 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 760,602 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 9.9% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 23.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 47,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

