StockNews.com Lowers Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $675.33.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $450.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $444.88 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $2,403,800,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,279,276,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

