StockNews.com Lowers Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

FPI stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,243.00 and a beta of 0.72. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.43.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

