StockNews.com Lowers Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Franklin Street Properties Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FSP opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $275.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

