StockNews.com Lowers Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Franklin Street Properties Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE:FSP opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $275.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $6.58.
About Franklin Street Properties
