Suku (SUKU) Trading 3.2% Lower This Week

Suku (SUKU) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Suku has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Suku has a total market capitalization of $111.75 million and approximately $863,227.00 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Suku Coin Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world.

Suku Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

