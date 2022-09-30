Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,200 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the August 31st total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.9 days.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNMYF remained flat at $7.48 during trading on Friday. Suncorp Group has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77.
About Suncorp Group
