Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Update

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, an increase of 413.8% from the August 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.60% of Superior Drilling Products worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SDPI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.69. 31,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,242. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $20.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.13.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

