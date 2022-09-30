Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Price Performance

Shares of STRE remained flat at $9.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 268,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,691. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III alerts:

Institutional Trading of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the first quarter valued at $568,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the second quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 174,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 58,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the technology sector focused on internet, consumer, media, and similar businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.