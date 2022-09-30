SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00005648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $140.09 million and $37.56 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

SushiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens. SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens. SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI. Discord | Medium | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

