Susquehanna Lowers Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $110.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DAVA. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DAVA opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

Endava Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Endava during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Endava by 92.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Endava during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Endava by 25,025.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.