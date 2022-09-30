Susquehanna Trims Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Target Price to $120.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BILL. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.27.

Bill.com stock opened at $135.22 on Friday. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.00.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.09, for a total value of $1,608,094.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares in the company, valued at $815,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 9,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.09, for a total transaction of $1,608,094.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,847.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,211 shares of company stock worth $30,348,069. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 540,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58,765 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 168.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 90,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 57,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $8,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

