Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Swarthmore Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,409 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 21,399 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 0.1% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,322,766,000 after purchasing an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,300,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.65.

NYSE PXD opened at $216.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $166.44 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.83%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

