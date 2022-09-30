Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $355,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Swarthmore Group Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,057 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.1% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,410,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,257,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $165.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.67 and a 200-day moving average of $189.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.11 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $143.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.