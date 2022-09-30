Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in September

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 865,800 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 1,251,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.3 days.
Swiss Re Stock Performance
SSREF stock remained flat at $80.25 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.95. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $73.03 and a 12-month high of $108.78.
Swiss Re Company Profile
