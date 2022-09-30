Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Swvl in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Swvl in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.
Swvl Price Performance
NASDAQ SWVL opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Swvl has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.49.
About Swvl
Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swvl (SWVL)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.