Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Swvl in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Swvl in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Swvl Price Performance

NASDAQ SWVL opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Swvl has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.49.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

