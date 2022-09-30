Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Short Interest Down 15.2% in September

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.08.

Shares of SYNA stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $102.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.90 and its 200-day moving average is $143.45. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

