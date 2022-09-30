Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SYF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.93.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $28.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

