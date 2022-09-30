Synectics (LON:SNX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $112.92

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.92 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.38). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 114 ($1.38), with a volume of 29,139 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.84 million and a PE ratio of 5,250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 112.87.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

