T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

