Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the August 31st total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 295.7 days.
Taisei Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of TISCF traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. Taisei has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $32.90.
About Taisei
