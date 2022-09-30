Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the August 31st total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 295.7 days.

Taisei Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TISCF traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. Taisei has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Get Taisei alerts:

About Taisei

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.