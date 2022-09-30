Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Evercore ISI

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Down 5.1 %

SKT stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.13%.

Institutional Trading of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $20,913,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $12,621,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,480,000 after acquiring an additional 700,755 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $8,795,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 316,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

