Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Target by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $151.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.96. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

