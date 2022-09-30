TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Buys 569,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 272.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 569,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 7.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 346,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,498,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.