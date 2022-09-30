TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Takes $4.41 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 141,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,000. Shopify makes up about 2.2% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Barton Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 876.9% in the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,500 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 86,911.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 43.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,036,179,000 after acquiring an additional 906,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 51.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,160,000 after acquiring an additional 724,767 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,328,136. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

