T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Update

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

T&D Trading Down 0.2 %

T&D stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. 29,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,790. T&D has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88.

Get T&D alerts:

About T&D

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.