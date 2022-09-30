TD Securities Cuts Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target to C$13.50

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.97% from the company’s previous close.

Altius Renewable Royalties Trading Up 1.4 %

Altius Renewable Royalties stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.76. The company had a trading volume of 51,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,574. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of C$6.70 and a 12-month high of C$14.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$205.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 195.71 and a current ratio of 195.71.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.0596042 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

