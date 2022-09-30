TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$16.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.19 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.70-3.10 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SNX stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.14. 10,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,731. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $119.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $220,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,253,786.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $220,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,253,786.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,094 shares of company stock worth $3,217,070 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 416.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 114,550.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.