TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. 670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 115,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

TDCX Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46.

Get TDCX alerts:

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TDCX had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 22.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDCX

About TDCX

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in TDCX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 15.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.