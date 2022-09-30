Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.60

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.60 and last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 204643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.86.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Techtronic Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average is $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.94%.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

