Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tecogen Price Performance

Tecogen stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.93. 6,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,571. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.59. Tecogen has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 million. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 2.93%. Research analysts forecast that Tecogen will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+ and TecoPower, a cogeneration product that supplies electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; Tecofrost gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name.

