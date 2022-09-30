Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1092 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 17.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.51. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $7.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tele2 AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

Featured Stories

