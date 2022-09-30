Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) PT Raised to €4.70

Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from €4.60 ($4.69) to €4.70 ($4.80) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Telefónica Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:TEFOF opened at $3.28 on Monday. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62.

Get Telefónica alerts:

About Telefónica

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.