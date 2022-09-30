Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) rose 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 99,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,229,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

Tellurian Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 527.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.