Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 79 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Temenos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

TMSNY opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.66. Temenos has a twelve month low of $64.80 and a twelve month high of $168.58.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

