Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,804. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average is $94.44. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.18 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

